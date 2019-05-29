Georgetown man makes two holes-in-one in a single round

The objective of golf is simple. Put a small white ball into a 4-inch hole, but rarely does that happen with one swing of the club.

Several nights a week, Alan Mullins gives it his best shot rain or shine, but during a round last week, it happened.

"I tee off first, hit it, and I'm like I know I hit it nice," said Mullins. "It was a good shot."

It was better than a good shot. Mullins aced the par 3-second hole at Canewood Golf Course in Georgetown.

"He says that went in, and I'm like whatever," said Mullins. "You hear that all the time like yeah I think that went in."

When Mullins got to the green, the ball was in the bottom of the cup.

"I walk over and look in the hole, and there it is," said Mullins. "I was like no way. This is crazy."

According to National Hole in one Registry, an amateur golfer's chance of making a hole in one is 12,000-1.

Mullins didn't have time to celebrate because he still had 16 holes to play, and as it turned out his good fortune was only just beginning.

On the 14th hole, from 165 yards out, you guessed it.

"I tee off first again, hit it, and they said that just went in," said Mullins. "I'm like no, now ya'll are messing with me, you know. Like ya'll are funny. We rode up there, and they're like I ain't looking. I ain't looking."

When Mullins got to the green, he once again checked the cup.

"I look in and sure as the world it's right in the front of the hole," said Mullins.

The odds of making two aces in the same round are 67 million to one.

"The word kind of spread through the community before we got to 18, and people were coming up saying dude this is huge," said Mullins.

Mullins may never be able to top a round with two aces, but that won't keep him from trying.