Georgetown native earns national officiating award

Georgetown native Rogers Redding is this year’s winner of the National Football Foundation Legacy Award. The award is given annually by the NFF and College Football Hall of Fame.

Redding was honored in 2010 as the recipient of the NFF Outstanding Football Official Award. His career as an official spans 30 years, starting as a high school official in Texas. Redding worked the Southwest Conference from 1988-93 before moving to the Southeastern Conference, where he a referee for nearly a decade. Redding has worked three national championship games.

Since 2011, Redding most recenlty served as the national coordinator of CFO, the national organization for all college football games.

