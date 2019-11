Down 35-7 in the third quarter, Georgetown scored 35 unanswered points and stunned Cumberland at Toyota Stadium 42-35.

Zach Dampier threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns and all four of those touchdowns were to former Pulaski County star Jake Johnson. He caught eleven passes for 176 yards.

The Tigers end their 2019 season at 5-5, 4-3 in the Mid-South Conference. Georgetown has now finished at .500 or better for 23 consecutive seasons.