Georgetown remains unblemished, rolls over Lindsey Wilson, 97-81

Top-ranked Georgetown College remained unbeaten, whipping Lindsey Wilson on Saturday, 97-81.

The Tigers were paced by Jake Ohmer, who led all scorers with 25 points. Ohmer connected on four of six attempts from three-point range.

Chris Coffey totaled 22 points and gathered 13 rebounds, while playing with a foot injury.

Jacob Conway scored 21 points. Rade Kukobat tallied 21 points off the Georgetown bench.

Georgetown (19-0, 8-0) hosts Shawnee State on Thursday. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

