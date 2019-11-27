Georgetown's Chris Coffey named Athlete of the Week

Georgetown's Chris Coffey has been nothing short of outstanding this season. In a game against Ohio University Eastern over the weekend, the senior forward poured in 33 points and grabbed 24 rebounds.

"I mean, just everything just came, the puzzle went together, and all the pieces," said Coffey. "So I just went out there and did my thing."

Over the past three games, Coffey has totaled 78 points and 56 rebounds, all while providing some rim rocking highlights.

"I go and try to dunk it hard so that people know that I'm coming and we're number one in the nation," said Coffey. "So I got to show them why."

The top-ranked Tigers will try to make another run at a national title, and for this Louisville native, finishing out his senior year that way would be special.

"It means a lot. Georgetown gave me the opportunity to come to college for free," said Coffey. "They gave me a scholarship. I mean, I won a national championship, and then I got another chance to do it again. So it's all-important to me."