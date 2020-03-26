Georgetown's Coffey named NAIA Player of the Year

Georgetown College senior Chris Coffey has been named the NAIA Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

The senior from Louisville Seneca High School finishing his final campaign in Orange & Black averaging 15.4 points per game, 12.7 rebounds, and shooting 63.9% from the floor.

Coffey, only the second player in Tiger history to record more than 1,500 points and 1,200 rebounds, earns All-American status for the second straight season.

Coffey joins Vic Moses and Deondre McWhorter as GC's NAIA top players (all under Briggs tenure), while Will Carlton earned Basketball Times NAIA Player of the Year honors in the 1998-99 season. Coffey finishes with 1,579 points (19th all-time) and 1,274 rebounds (3rd). The only other Tiger to have that statistical combination was Dwaine Bruce during the 1963-67 seasons. Coffey is also third in all-time blocks with 137.

