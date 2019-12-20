Georgetown's Corolla, Thompson named AP All-Americans

For the first time in school history, Georgetown College has two players named to the Associated Press NAIA All-American teams.

Landon Corolla was named to the AP first-team All-America defense. The senior defensive lineman out of Louisville Trinity set a school single-game record this season with 6.5 sacks against Campbellsville. Corolla finished the season with 13 sacks.

Starr Thompson, a senior defensive back out Crestwood, was named second-team All-America, after leading the Tigers with 106 tackles.

