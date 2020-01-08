Georgia QB Jake Fromm to enter NFL draft

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL. Fromm announced his decision on Twitter, saying he's ready to “pursue his lifelong dream” despite some struggles this past season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs.

Fromm threw for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage and quarterback rating of his college career.

Despite the drop-off, Fromm will be remembered as one of Georgia's best quarterbacks. He led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and trip to the national championship game in 2017.