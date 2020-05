UK quarterback/athlete Armani Gilmore has entered his name in the transfer portal according to Rivals. In 2019, Gilmore played in the UT Martin game but did not register any stats. A dual-threat 3-star QB coming out of high school, Gilmore is the fifth UK player to enter the transfer portal. 247Sports ranked Gilmore the No. 42 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school in 2019.