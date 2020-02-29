Girls' and boys' 11th Region Tournaments set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 11th Region girls' and boys' basketball tournament brackets were drawn on Saturday. District winners will host the first round:
Girls’ 11th Region
(first-round games are Monday)
Bryan Station at Franklin Co. 7 p.m.
Berea at Dunbar 7 p.m.
Tates Creek at Scott Co. 6:30 p.m.
Great Crossing at Madison Central 7 p.m.
(Semifinals Wednesday at EKU)
(Finals Friday at EKU)
Boys’ 11th Region
(first-round games are Tuesday)
Berea at Frederick Douglass 7 p.m.
Tates Creek at Madison Central 7 p.m.
Scott Co. at Frankfort 7 p.m.
Franklin Co. at Lexington Catholic 8 p.m.
(Semifinals Thursday at EKU)
(Finals Saturday at EKU)