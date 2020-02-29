Girls' and boys' 11th Region Tournaments set

The 11th Region girls' and boys' basketball tournament brackets were drawn on Saturday. District winners will host the first round:

Girls’ 11th Region

(first-round games are Monday)

Bryan Station at Franklin Co. 7 p.m.

Berea at Dunbar 7 p.m.

Tates Creek at Scott Co. 6:30 p.m.

Great Crossing at Madison Central 7 p.m.

(Semifinals Wednesday at EKU)

(Finals Friday at EKU)

Boys’ 11th Region

(first-round games are Tuesday)

Berea at Frederick Douglass 7 p.m.

Tates Creek at Madison Central 7 p.m.

Scott Co. at Frankfort 7 p.m.

Franklin Co. at Lexington Catholic 8 p.m.

(Semifinals Thursday at EKU)

(Finals Saturday at EKU)

