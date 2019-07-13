Golfers honor John 'Hop' Brown at 12th annual scramble

More than 200 amateur golfers gathered in Morehead on Saturday to honor the memory of legendary West Carter basketball coach John "Hop" Brown.

The 12th annual "Hit One for Hop" golf scramble was held at Eagle Trace Golf Course and 56 teams participated. One of those teams included former Kentucky football player and current Penn State receivers coach Gerad Parker.

Parker says the fight against cancer is one the Brown family takes very serious.

"We have learned very quickly that cancer does not discriminate," said Parker. "It is a yearly battle for us that we want to help fight with other people that are fighting the fight and also remember a great man."

"We found great pride in serving and helping others in this fight against cancer and we are trying to do our part," said Parker.

More than 35,000 dollars were raised on Saturday for cancer research. That brings the grand total to 225,000 dollars since the scramble began in 2008.