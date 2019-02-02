Gonzalez makes Hall, along with Bailey, Reed, Law

Towering tight end Tony Gonzalez is heading to the Hall of Fame, to be joined by three defensive backs who spent parts of their career trying to stop him.

Champ Bailey, Ed Reed and Ty Law were also voted into the Hall on Saturday, along with center Kevin Mawae.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen made it as a contributor, as did former Cowboys and NFL executive Gil Brandt. Defensive back Johnny Robinson of the 1960s-era Chiefs was the senior selection.

Gonzalez was the most prolific pass catcher at his position, catching 1,325 passes for 15,127 yards over 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Falcons. He also scored 111 touchdowns, and punctuated most of them with a trademark slam dunk of the football over the crossbar - a move now prohibited in the NFL.