With Morehead State’s volleyball win over Tennessee Tech on Friday, Eagles’ coach Jaime Gordon surpassed former MSU baseball coach Steve Hamilton to become the winningest head coach in Morehead State history.

Gordon now has 306 wins in a career that spans 17 seasons with the school. Under Gordon, Morehead State has won seven OVC regular season titles and two OVC Tournament crowns.

Gordon is a three-time OVC Coach of the Year.