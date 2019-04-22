Great Crossing High School's first boys' basketball head coach named

Scott County Schools has announced the first head coach of the Great Crossing High School boys' basketball team.

The district announced Steve Page was named head coach for the high school's inaugural athletic season.

Page previously worked with Scott County Middle School, an AAU program and Frankfort Independent.

"I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the Great Crossing High School boys' basketball team,” Page said in a news release. “We will build a program that will have a winning mindset, be focused on the development of the student athletes, and will represent Great Crossing High School and our community in a positive manner."

Great Crossing High School is the second high school for Scott County Schools and will open August 2019.