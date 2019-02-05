Great Crossing introduces Jason Chappell, fall sports coaches

The new Great Crossing High School in Georgetown introduced its new fall sports head coaches Monday night, including head football coach Jason Chappell.

The 42-year-old had coached at Perry Central, South Laurel, Campbellsville, Middlesboro and most recently Whitley County.

"I am ready to go," said Chappell. "I have been ready to go for a little while now and we want to start meeting some kids and putting faces and names together and letting them know me and what I am about and what I hope our program is about. It takes about thirty seconds to realize that this place will be a special place and I am very excited about being a part of that."

The following is a list of the other head coaches introduced on Monday night. The bios come courtesy of Scott County Schools.

Boys Golf - Steven Conley

Steven Conley competed in numerous sports growing up in Paintsville and lettered in golf all four years of high school. He attended Morehead State University on a golf scholarship before chasing his dream to play golf professionally including a few mini tours. In 2007, Conley started as assistant golf professional at Cherry Blossom Golf Club and was promoted to head golf professional before being named Director of Golf for Cherry Blossom and Long View golf clubs. Coach Conley resides in Stamping Ground with his wife Amelia and their two children.

Boys Soccer – Coach Nick Maxwell

Nick Maxwell played varsity soccer at Scott County High School and was captain his senior year. He went on to play soccer at Georgetown College. Maxwell has coached for 13 years. He has also coached at the club level for nine years with a variety of age groups. Maxwell earned his United States Soccer Federation C License and National Soccer Coaches Association of America Goalkeeping Level 1 Diploma and has plans to attain his United States Soccer Federation B License in the future. He has a passion for learning about the game and passing that knowledge on to players. Coach Maxwell lives in Georgetown with his wife Nicole and their two daughters.

Cross Country – Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson has coached cross country for 10 years and has been a runner himself since the age of five. Johnson ran in the Missouri state cross country meet for four years and was a college runner. He has many road races, including marathons, to his credit. Johnson is a mechanical engineer at Lexmark where he has worked for 16 years. He looks forward to a great cross country debut this fall. To be a part of it, text @gchsx to 81010 or email kevin.johnson@scott.kyschools.us. Coach Johnson and his wife Amanda have six children, the youngest is in first grade, the oldest is a senior.

Dance – Coach Ashley Rickman

Ashley Rickman has over 30 years of dance experience in both studio and dance team environments. She was a member of the Wildcat Dancers at the University of Kentucky where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Rickman spent summers working dance camps around the country for Universal Dance Association (UDA) and is a veteran judge for the UDA high school and college national championships. She received her teaching certification through Dance Masters of America in 2004. Rickman spent nine years as artistic director of the dance program at United Talent. From 2013-2017, Rickman was the head coach of the SCHS Dance Team, winning a state title and numerous regional awards. Coach Rickman is a third grade teacher at Lemons Mill Elementary.

Football - Coach Jason Chappell

Football Coach Jason Chappell comes to GCHS with 20 years of high school coaching experience, most recently as head football coach for the Whitley County High School. He led the Colonels to one of their most successful eras in school history winning a district championship and sharing another. Chappell spent 16 seasons as an offensive play caller producing 3 Mr. Football finalists and 14 all-state quarterbacks. When asked to reflect on his plans as the coach of the Warhawks, Chappell noted, “My mission is to develop men of character and integrity while pursuing excellence in every aspect of our football program.” Coach Chappell and wife Leigh Ann have been married for 12 years and have three children. CLICK HERE to read a feature article on Chappell printed in the Georgetown News-Graphic on February 2, 2019.

Girls Soccer - Coach Stephen Brown

Stephen Brown will be the girls’ soccer coach at Great Crossing High School. Brown has been involved with soccer both as a coach and player since 1984 playing for for the Penn Forrest select team and Washington High School in Pittsburg before coming to Asbury University where he was a four-year starter with several NAIA and NCCAA honors. Brown began his coaching career at East Jessamine High School serving as both varsity and junior varsity coach. After moving to Scott County, Brown served as the boys’ junior varsity soccer coach from 2007-2014 and then as junior varsity coach for the high school girls’ team. Coach Brown is a defense-minded coach who focuses on individual player and skill development. He looks forward to an exciting first season at GCHS.

Girls Golf - Coach Tommy Brummett

Tommy Brummett graduated from the University of Kentucky where he received a double major in marketing and management. While at UK, he was a kicker on the football team for two years and played club lacrosse. After college, Brummett started work as an Assistant Golf Professional at Greenbrier Golf & Country Club in Lexington. He became a PGA professional and advanced to the certified professional level. Brummett was named Head Professional in 2012. He has coached the Scott County Girls Golf Team for the past five years. While at SCHS, his teams have won their region and made the team cut at state each year. They finished second in the state in 2017, the best finish in Scott County history.

Volleyball – Coach Adam Ivetic

Adam Ivetic grew up in Chicago and played every sport imaginable before lettering in football and volleyball at Downers Grove South High School. He attended the University of Kentucky, earning an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a masters’ degree in education. Ivetic began his teaching and coaching career in 2014 at Tates Creek High School. Ivetic led the Scott County Cardinals to regular season tournament championships twice with 24 total wins. He has coached club volleyball for six years. Ivetic was named to the AVCA’s 2018 High School 30 under 30 list of the top young coaches in the country. Coach Ivetic lives in Lexington with his wife Allison and their cat Cricket.