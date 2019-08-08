Great Crossing ready to kickoff first football season

After decades of having only one school in Scott County, Great Crossing is back and will field a football team. Everything is brand new except their coach, Paul Rains who has won 208 games.

"We're just trying to take care of the football aspect of things first and foremost," said head coach Paul Rains. "So we are working on fundamentals, we're not taking for granted these kids have never played, some of them haven't some of them haven't. Some of them have not played football since Little League or junior high. It is taking things from the very basics and building from there."

The War Hawks are in a unique situation. Great Crossing is starting from scratch in every phase possible, which brings with it a myriad of opportunity.

"It is very important," said receiver Bryce Hearn. "We get to split up and some of the people didn't get the play and some did not get a chance to shine. We all get to come out here and show what we can do."

"It is really exciting, but I'm not here for all the new stuff," said linebacker Trenton Allen. "I'm here to be on an awesome team."

But it's also important to start strong because these guys have an axe to grind.

That way nobody is thinking where the leftovers of Scott County like we've been called," said Allen. "You know we have to go out here and show we are ready to go."

Most teams Paul Rains has coached has been a wing-T team, but the War Hawks plan on using an NFL style offense. But with a new school also comes patience in wanting to win.

"We are trying to keep our priorities straight and I understand Rome was not built in a day," said Rains. "We have to be patient and just hold true to the course in the path that we set for ourselves."

