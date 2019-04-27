Gunnar Hoak transfers to Ohio State

Former Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak announced on Twitter Saturday night that he is transferring to Ohio State.

In a tweet, the Ohio native said "This weekend, I'm looking forward to walking across the stage at graduation to get my degree and then, I'm coming home!" #GoBucks #ColumbusBound

Hoak played in five games for Kentucky in 2018, completing 50 percent of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. The Ohio native lost the starting quarterback battle last season to Terry Wilson, who helped lead the Wildcats to the first 10-win season since the 1970s.