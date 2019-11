UK guards Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have been named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason Top 50.

Hagans and Maxey were named on Monday to the preseason All-SEC team by the league coaches.

Hagans, a sophomore, was named the 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 7.7 points per game last season.

Maxey was Texas' Mr. Basketball last year and was a 2019 McDonald's All-American.