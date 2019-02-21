Hagans named Naismith Defensive Player of Year semifinalist

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Hagans, from Catersville, Ga., was one of 10 players to appear on the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s late-season watch list. The list is made up of players whose defensive efforts on the court have set them apart from the rest of college basketball.

Hagans tied a school record earlier this season with eight steals against North Carolina. Hagans went on to snag at least three steals in seven straight games, which is a school-record.

