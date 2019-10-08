Hall of Fame coach Al Prewitt dies

Updated: Tue 2:44 PM, Oct 08, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Henry Clay basketball coach Al Prewitt passed away on Tuesday, his family confirmed.

Prewitt was 86.

The Hall of Fame coach compiled a 654-237 record over 33 seasons as a head coach at Millersburg Military Institute and Henry Clay.

Prewitt led the Blue Devils to eight Sweet 16 appearances, finishing runner-up in 1975 before winning a state title in 1983 over Carlisle Co. in triple overtime.

Prewitt played basketball, football and ran track at Henry Clay, where he won all-state honors as a football player in 1952. On the basketball court, Prewitt led the Blue Devils to the 1952 Sweet 16.

In 1976, Prewitt led a group of central Kentucky all-stars to Viego, Spain, where his team won an international basketball tournament.

Prewitt was inducted into the Dawhares/KHSAA Hall of Fame in 1996 and recently was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown.

 
