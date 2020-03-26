Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano diagnosed with COVID-19

Jockey Javier Castellano has tested postive for COVID-19, according to his agent, John Panagot.

The Hall of Fame jockey, who was scheduled to ride Candy Tycoon in Saturday's Florida Derby, was required by Gulfstream Park to have a physical in advance of the race. He was diagnosed with the virus after the exam.

Panagot's tweet, which has since been deleted, indicates the rider is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Castellano, who has ridden more than 5,000 winners, was scheduled to ride four races on March 26 and six on March 27.

