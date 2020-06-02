Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74

Wes Unseld, arguably one of the greatest basketball players in Kentucky history, has passed away. Unseld was 74.

The former Seneca High School star played at Louisville, then made a Hall of Fame career for himself with the Washington Bullets and was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Unseld was a five-time All-Star and one of only two players in NBA history to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season.

At only 6-foot-7, Unseld was one of the dominant “big men” in the NBA. He was the MVP of the NBA Finals when his Bullets defeated the Seattle Supersonics in seven games. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1988, his first year of eligibility, after averaging 11 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA career.

He averaged more than 20 points and 18 rebounds in his four years at Louisville, after winning two state championships with Seneca. Adolph Rupp tried to make Unseld the first African-American player at Kentucky.

