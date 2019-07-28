Harrison County has a renewed spirit this off-season

There's a renewed spirit this off-season at Harrison County. Ray Graham is back for a second season after leading the program to a district championship.

"They fell on some hard times here for about ten years, and had actually lost 15 games in a row when I came last year," said head coach Ray Graham. "Then last year, we won the district. So we feel like we got the ball rolling. We got some momentum going now."

"It felt amazing, from going 0-10 and no playoffs to winning the district," said Harrison County quarterback Tyler Hudgins. "That's just an amazing feeling to turn things around."

The Thorobreds return a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball that led class 4A in several categories and the core of the offense is back as well, led by quarterback Tyler Hudgins.

"We got the whole backfield minus Chase Blanton," said Hudgins. "I didn't know who's going to fill his spot, and we lost our center and our guard, so we got a lot returning."

This year, the 'Breds not only want to win the district, but take the next step as a program.

"We wanted that, so we got that, and after we got that we kind of just slowed down a little bit because I think we weren't ready for that," said Harrison County running back JaVonte Shields. "Now we're ready. We're ready so we're going to try to build on top of that district championship and go to state."

"Hope to be back-to-back district champions, and to continue during the playoffs to gain momentum to keep climbing in the rankings from a top ten team and on up," said Graham. "We'd love to play in Lexington like anyone else would, and that's our goal."