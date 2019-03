With seconds left to play, freshman Gabrielle Hatterick hit a game-winning three and Harrison County beat Mason County 37-34 to advance to the 10th Region Championship for the first time since 2004.

Hatterick led the Fillies with 11 points and Trenyce Kenney added 10 points. They will play Clark County Tuesday night at 7:00 at Montgomery County High School in the title game.