Henry Clay, Corbin meet at Lafayette for preseason scrimmage

Coming off a 6-6 season, Henry Clay hosted defending state runner-up Corbin Friday night at Lafayette High School for a preseason scrimmage.

The Blue Devils are led by D.J. VanHorn under center and after suffering a season-ending injury in 2018, he looks healthy and ready to go.

As for Corbin, the Redhounds have Kentucky 2022 target Treyveon Longmire. He already has offers from the Wildcats, Florida State, Tennessee, Louisville, West Virginia and Purdue among others.

Corbin opens the season August 23 against Whitley County. The Blue Devils open their season August 23 against Simon Kenton.