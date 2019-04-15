Henry Clay, West Jessamine begin inaugural boys volleyball seasons

For Henry Clay head coach Dale Grupe, boys volleyball in Kentucky is a long time coming.

At the moment, about fifteen schools have a team and that number has to reach fifty to become sanctioned by the KHSAA. Monday night, Henry Clay played its first-ever match against another first-year program West Jessamine.

Dale Grupe also said he would not be surprised if five or six Lexington city schools have programs next year. As you can see, the interest in boys volleyball in the bluegrass is real.

"I hope other schools in the state take heed because I think it's an awesome sport and a lot of guys enjoy doing it and hopefully it will catch fire with the next Olympics coming up," said Grupe. "I think guys don't think guys play volleyball but it's pretty serious."