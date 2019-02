Henry Clay advanced to the 42nd district championship game with an 83-63 win over Bryan Station on Tuesday.

Harris Hawking scored a game-high 25 points for Henry Clay. Marques Warrick and Keaston Brown added 22 points and 20 points respectively.

Myles Morones led Bryan Station with 13 points.

The Blue Devils advance to regions for first time since 2016 and will take on the winner between Scott County and Frederick Douglass in the district final on Friday.