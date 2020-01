Henry Clay has not had the best of results facing Scott County over the last two decades.

Friday night, the Blue Devils went to Georgetown and got their first regular season win against the Cardinals since February 6, 2015.

Henry Clay (9-5) got the 68-59 decision with Marquez Warrick pumping in a game-high 28 points. The Blue Devils shot 55 percent and slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Scott County (6-7) was led by Terrin Hamilton with 26 points and 11 rebounds.