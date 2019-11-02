Henry Clay captures boys state soccer championship

After a scoreless first half, Cayden Rose and Tahj Jairam buried a pair of goals to send Henry Clay past Daviess County 2-0 in the boys state soccer championship at Bryan Station High School.

With 28 minutes left in the match, Rose buried a corner kick unassisted to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. It was just his third goal of the season.

With under two minutes to play, Jairam scored his ninth goal of the season to seal Henry Clay's 2-0 win. The Blue Devils cap their championship season with a 25-1-3 record.

