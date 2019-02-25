Henry Clay routs Madison Southern in 11th Region opener

Henry Clay protected its home court Monday night with an 82-57 win over Madison Southern to advance to the 11th Region semifinals against Woodford County.

The Yellow Jackets beat Lexington Christian 63-49 at LCA. Wednesday night's semifinal will take place at EKU's McBrayer Arena at 8:00.

Marques Warrick led the Blue Devils with 21 points and Mayan White poured in 16 points. Henry Clay shot 57 percent from the floor in the win.

Trent Moberly paced Madison Southern with 21 points.