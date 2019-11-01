Henry Clay winless for first time since 1992

Ballard tailback Jayden Farmer rushed for 225 yards and a pair of scores to keep Henry Clay winless for the first time since 1992. The Bruins won, 20-7.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season 0-10.

Henry Clay quarterback DJ Vanhorn scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter to give the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.

Farmer scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 6-yard run.

Henry Clay still makes the postseason. The Blue Devils travel to Tates Creek next Friday for the first round of the playoffs. Game time is set for 6:30.

