Henry Clay snapped its three-year losing skid against Scott County Friday night, beating the Cardinals 78-71 to win its first 42nd District title since 2016.

Keaston Brown and Marquis Mackey led Henry Clay with 16 points each, Ramond Jackson scored 13 and Harris Hawkins and Marques Warrick added 12 each.

Terrin Hamilton led the Cardinals with 15 points.