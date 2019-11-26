Henry Clay's Simpson announces retirement

Longtime Henry Clay football coach Sam Simpson is stepping down after nearly three decades at the school.

Simpson is retiring, the school announced on Tuesday, after 27 years. The Georgetown native is the school’s all-time wins leader with 193.

Simpson led the Blue Devils to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 1995.

“I guess everybody knows when it’s time,” Simpson told the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. “It’s been heavy on my mind the last week or so, and when you think about something this much, it must be time.”

Henry Clay finished the past season 0-11, its first winless season since 1992, the year before Simpson arrived at the school.