Herro, Adebayo helping Heat remain near top of Eastern Conference

There was plenty of Kentucky blue in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday night for Miami's blowout win over the homestanding Pacers.

With the 122-108 victory, the Heat have won eight of their last ten games, and a pair of former Wildcats put on a show in front of their fans from the bluegrass state.

Guard Tyler Herro ranks fourth among NBA rookies in scoring and he dazzled again against the Pacers, with a team high 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Herro finished the night five of eight from behind the three-point line.

This is just the start of his NBA career and he feels like he's in the perfect spot to succeed.

"I couldn't ask for better teammates and better coaches,” Herro said. “Helped me with the transition from college to the NBA. It’s happened real fast, but it's been great. I'm just taking the highs and lows, all at the same time."

As for teammate Bam Adebayo, the third year pro out of Kentucky is playing at an All-Star level and he bullied the Pacers down low with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

At times, he looked like the most dominant player on the floor. As you might imagine, Adebayo is enjoying this season.

"It's been good, but it's not only about me. My team's playing well,” Adebayo said.

“We're winning. Winning makes everything better. Food tastes better. You get more sleep and your body feels better. You’ve got to keep winning."

Miami improves to 27-10 and now are just five games behind Milwaukee, which leads the NBA Eastern Conference. Up next for the heat is a trip to Brooklyn on Friday.

