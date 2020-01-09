Herro, Adebayo helps Heat rip Pacers 122-108

Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter and seven Miami players scored in double figures as the Heat routed the Indiana Pacers 122-108.

Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn added 15 each and Jimmy Butler pitched in with 14 points for Miami. The Pacers were led by forward Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season.

