Herro, Washington and Gilgeous-Alexander to suit up for Rising Stars

Three former Kentucky Wildcats will suit up in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game on Feb. 14.

Tyler Herro and PJ Washington will play for the U.S. team, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will join the World roster.

The Rising Stars showcases the best first- and second-year NBA players.

Here are the official rosters:

U.S. Roster -

Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Trae Young (Atlanta)

World Roster -

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Josh Okogie (Minnesota), Moritz Wagner (Washington)

