Tyler Herro scored 23 points in 24 minutes in the opening game for the Miami Heat at the Las Vegas Summer League. The Heat defeated China 103-62.

Herro was 5 of 13 from the field and 4 of 9 from deep. He added 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds to his stat line.

Former EKU Colonel Nick Mayo was 8 of 10 from the field, finishing with 20 points for the Heat.

Miami's next game is on Sunday against the Jazz at 8 p.m.