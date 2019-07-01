Herro scores 18, Mayo adds 10 in blowout win over Lakers

Tyler Herro hit five triples and scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Miami Heat past the Los Angeles Lakers 106-79 in Monday night's NBA Summer League opener.

The No. 13 overall pick in the NBA Draft finished 6-15 from the floor and added four assists and three rebounds.

Former EKU star Nick Mayo also got the start for the Heat and scored 10 points in his professional debut. The Colonel legend also had five rebounds and five assists.

The Heat continue play Tuesday night at 11:00 against Wenyen Gabriel and the Kings.