Scott County coach Billy Hicks named Athlete of the Week

"It's an award that belongs to everybody that's been a part of my life," said Scott County boys basketball coach Billy Hicks.

Hicks admits he's had a lot of help in his journey to one thousand career wins as a high school basketball coach. Hicks recently became the first coach to one thousand career wins in KHSAA history and just the 19th coach nationally to achieve that feat.

"It's very cumulative," said Hicks. "It involves hundreds and hundreds of people and on both sides of that. If it hadn't been for some certain coaches in the mountains, I'd probably have two thousand wins by now."

Hicks, who has been at Scott County since 1994, began his coaching career in Harlan County at Evarts High School in 1978. He's had other coaching stops at Harlan and Corbin before arriving in Central Kentucky.

"Everybody thinks I'm a Central Kentucky guy, but my roots will always be and always have been in the mountains," said Hicks. "You know Harlan County, Ages Bottom and I'm really proud of that."

Hicks has 13 state tournament appearances and a pair of titles, but he admits he's never been chasing a wins milestone.

"I feel embarrassed getting recognized by it because I was just doing my job, trying to pay the bills and making a living and raise a family," said Hicks.

Scott County is once again in position to make a run at a state title as Billy Hicks continues to add wins to his impressive career.

"I accept the honor on behalf of Kentucky high school basketball, which I hope I stand for that," said Hicks. "I've always loved Kentucky high school basketball. Once I started coaching it, I never wanted to do nothing else."