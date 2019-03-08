Hill's homer sends Kentucky past MTSU in series opener

Cam Hill hit a game-winning two-run homer and Zack Thompson allowed just four hits over seven innings in a 4-1 win over Middle Tennessee in Friday's series opener.

Thompson's seven-inning outing ties his longest of his career and for the first time in his 24 career starts, he did not walk a batter.

Hill is a sophomore outfielder from Georgetown and his two-run homer was the first blast of his career.

Kentucky is now 36-5 in non-conference home games under Nick Mingione and will play Middle Tennessee again on Saturday for a 1pm first pitch at Kentucky Proud Park.

