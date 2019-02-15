Holmes aces No. 6 at Riviera, just one shot off lead

J.B. Holmes made a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Riviera on his way to an 8-under 63 and is one shot behind the leaders after one round of the rain-soaked Genesis Open.

Jordan Spieth played six holes Friday morning to complete his round at 64, two shots off the lead.

The start of the tournament Thursday was delayed seven hours because of rain, and the second round will not be completed until Saturday.

Spieth was on the course for about 90 minutes and won't return to start his second round until Saturday.

