Darrin Horn was formally introduced on Thursday as the new men's basketball coach at Northern Kentucky.

Horn, who played at Tates Creek High School and Western Kentucky, was an assistant coach at Texas.

The 46-year-old Horn has been an assistant at WKU, Morehead State and Marquette, and was the head coach at Western, then later South Carolina.

Horn replaces John Brannen, who left to take over at Cincinnati.