Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA

Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program.

Monk’s suspension will begin with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

The third-year reserve guard out of Kentucky has averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. Monk has been playing better of late, averaging 18.2 points over the last seven games,