Hornets rookie PJ Washington fractures finger

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Saturday that rookie forward PJ Washington fractured his finger during the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Per the Hornets, Washington will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers and further updates on his status will be provided when available.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, PJ is expected to be sidelined through Christmas. The Hornets play five games in that stretch. He's averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.