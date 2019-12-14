Hornets rookie PJ Washington fractures finger

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washingtonl right, is congratulated by teammates as he walks off the floor during a timeout in the closing moments of the Hornets' 118-111 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTE (WKYT) -- The Charlotte Hornets announced on Saturday that rookie forward PJ Washington fractured his finger during the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Per the Hornets, Washington will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers and further updates on his status will be provided when available.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, PJ is expected to be sidelined through Christmas. The Hornets play five games in that stretch. He's averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus