Hornets waive former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks to pass against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The struggling Charlotte Hornets have waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams.

The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft but found himself out of Charlotte's rotation this season under coach James Borrego.

He has played in only 12 games and averaged four points. Williams played in 41 games mostly in a reserve role for Charlotte this season. He averaged 6.7 points per game.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus