Hornets waive former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The struggling Charlotte Hornets have waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams.

The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft but found himself out of Charlotte's rotation this season under coach James Borrego.

He has played in only 12 games and averaged four points. Williams played in 41 games mostly in a reserve role for Charlotte this season. He averaged 6.7 points per game.