How will Kentucky Derby date affect racing industry

For the first time in 75 years, the run for the roses will not be held on the first Saturday in May.

"This is the right thing to do," said trainer Kenny McPeek. "It brings priority and perspective to a lot of things we do."

Longtime horse trainer and Lexington native Kenny McPeek is one of the many who will be greatly affected by the change.

"The preps are going to obviously be different," said McPeek. "People will take some adjustment, but a good horse is going to win the race."

McPeek says the change isn't all negative.

"We've got a good colt named Fighting Seabee that this timing, the shift to September, would be really good for him because I think he needs a little more time anyway," said McPeek.

Other horses could benefit, as well.

"There will be horses that benefit from it, and there will be horses that don't," said McPeek. "I believe we've got to do what's right for people first, and certainly the sport comes secondary."

When the greatest two minutes in sports returns, McPeek is confident the fans will as well.

"They'll have a big crowd in September I'll guarantee you," said McPeek. "Don't doubt that. It will be a big crowd."