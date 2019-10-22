Howard, Kentucky open 2019 season with talent, experience

On November 5, the Kentucky women's basketball team opens the regular season against Mount St. Mary's and on Tuesday, the Wildcats were in the spotlight for their annual Media Day.

Kentucky loses Maci Morris and Taylor Murray from last season's 25-win team, but the Wildcats return five seniors and three talented starters, including national freshman of the year Rhyne Howard.

As a freshman, she averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game and is ready to elevate her game to the next level.

"I think this year I have gone into a more attack mindset," said Howard. "I know that teams will be looking for me because I am not a secret anymore. I am just trying to prepare myself for a tougher season."

"She just can influence the game in really every area, she just doesn't have many weaknesses," said head coach Matthew Mitchell. "Great ball handler, big, strong, athletic, so I think if you try to face guard her she's athletic enough that we can find a way to get her the ball."