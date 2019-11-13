Howard, McKinney lead No. 13 Cats past Hatters

Sophomore Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and junior KeKe McKinney had her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team beat Stetson 67-48 on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The Cats got nine points and 10 rebounds from Tatyana Wyatt, while Blair Green and Sabrina Haines each had eight.

Kentucky (3-0) shot 26 of 74 (35.1 percent) from the floor in the game, while Stetson connected on 19 of 52 (36.5 percent) of its shots. Both teams struggled from behind the arc, with UK hitting just four of 20, while Stetson made just four of 17. Kentucky forced 24 Stetson turnovers, and scored 24 points off those miscues. The Cats also had a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points.