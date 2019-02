Kentucky freshman guard Rhyne Howard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for a record seventh time this season, setting a new league record for most Freshman of the Week honors in a single season.

Howard is the only player in UK history, men's or women's to earn seven such honors from the SEC in a single season.

Howard hit the game-winning shot with 1.3 seconds against Arkansas on Sunday. She had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the game.