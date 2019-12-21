Howard hits game-winner, No. 14 UK wins at Cal 63-61

Rhyne Howard scored 19 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left, and No. 14 Kentucky beat California on the road 63-61.

In her Wildcat debut, Chasity Patterson scored nine points and Tatyana Wyatt added four points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Kentucky (11-1) hit just 22 of 62 (35.5 percent) shots from the floor, including six of 22 (27.3 percent) from behind the arc.

California made 21 of its 52 shots (40.4 percent), including just four of 18 from three-point range (22.2 percent). The Cats forced 22 Cal turnovers and turned those into 23 points. UK had just 11 turnovers, which led to 12 Cal points.

The Wildcats open SEC play January 2 at South Carolina.